BloodManor
Blood Manor will scare your pants off this fall with three new spooky rooms

New York’s spookiest haunted house is back for its 20th year.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Prepare to scream in horror. Blood Manor is confirmed to return to New York City this fall, marking the haunted house's 20th season in the city. 

To celebrate two decades of terrifying New Yorkers, Blood Manor will present yet another theater-quality production. The space in Soho at 359 Broadway will include three new rooms, and brand-new costumes by designers from Abracadabra, Manhattan's iconic Halloween store. The multiroom immersive experience employs professional actors, set designers and makeup artists, and promises to leave visitors more afraid than ever in 2023. 

Blood Manor’s most infamous attractions will return for repeat visitors looking to relive their self-induced terrors, and the space will be revamped, and amplified to intensify the fear factor. Visitors will journey through dark, sinister corridors filled with twisted characters and jumpscares at every turn. Special effects add a disturbing level of realism to the haunting experience designed to feel like a nightmare blurring the lines between reality and fiction. It’s intense and certainly not for the faint of heart (if you need the lights on to watch horror movies, that may not be the experience for you).

Each attraction within the house is based on original storylines, transporting visitors into eerie and macabre worlds. From cursed mansions to abandoned asylums, every theme invokes terror and adrenaline.

Need more scares? This October will have a Friday the 13th, so Blood Manor will host a night of fright party with details to come. 

Blood Manor will be open every weekend and some weekdays from Thursday, September 29 through Saturday, November 4. Timed-entry tickets can be purchased online at BloodManor.com or at the door. Special events will also include student nights, Lights Out nights, and RIP fast-entry tickets. 

