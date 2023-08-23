Technically, we've still got a month left of summer, but we've already got Halloween on the brain. Along with trying to decide if we're going to be dressing up as J. Robert Oppenheimer or Just Ken this year, we're gearing up for annual favorites like the Village Halloween Parade, the city's scariest haunted houses and the return of the spine-chilling pop-up bar series, Black Lagoon.

The "adult Halloween celebration of your nightmares" from bar experts Kelsey Ramage and Erin Hayes will return with immersive Halloween pop-ups in cocktail bars across 19 cities this October, including here in New York at Pretty Ricky's (101 Rivington Street). The experience will feature a curated cocktail menu of eerie Halloween-themed drinks created by Ramage and Hayes, as well as transforming the hosting drinking dives into macabre dens festooned with frightfully fun decor.

Along with New York City, Black Lagoon bars will pop up in U.S. cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Seattle and San Francisco, among others, as well as a trio of Canadian cities (with pop-ups planned for Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver) and expanding to overseas destinations including London, Paris and Guadalajara.

Check out the full 2023 lineup of Black Lagoon locations below:

King Bee (Austin, Texas)

Backstage Lounge (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Hospitality 201 at Homestead on The Roof (Chicago, Illinois)

Nickel City (Fort Worth, Texas)

Matilde Mi Amor (Guadalajara)

Two Headed Dog (Houston, Texas)

Homeboy (London, England)

Lost Property (Los Angeles, California)

Meteor (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

132 Bar Vintage (Montreal, Canada)

Pretty Ricky's (New York, New York)

Anna’s (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Sister Midnight (Paris, France)

Dirty Pretty (Portland, Oregon)

Kona’s Street Market (San Francisco, California)

Rob Roy (Seattle, Washington)

Bar Mordecai (Toronto, ON)

Butcher & Bullock (Vancouver, Canada)

Trouble Bird (Washington D.C.)

And while you're at it, check out photos from this year's previews of the Black Lagoon pop-up experience. It's putting the "boo!" in booze:

Black Lagoon Black Lagoon Halloween pop-up bar

