Books of Wonder on the UWS is permanently closing and everything is now on sale

This isn't great news we're about to share: the Upper West Side location of beloved children's bookstore Books of Wonder is officially closing by the end of June, as first reported by West Side Rag.

Bitter sweetly, we're also here to let you know that everything at the store is currently offered at a 20% off discount (you're going to have to visit in person to get that discount, though). It's clearly the ideal time to stock up those kids' libraries.

The decision to close was made after the building that the bookstore calls home, at 217 West 84th Street, was sold. "The building where our West 84th street store has been located for the past four years has been sold to a new owner and as part of the sale, they have chosen to deliver the building without retail tenants," owner Peter Glassman wrote in an email to his customers.

Thankfully, the bookstore is still operating its 42 West 17th Street location, which opened in November of 2020, alongside its online business.

Even more good news: in his email, Glassman revealed that he is looking for a new space to take over on the Upper West Side, which he hopes to open by late summer or fall. "We love the Upper West Side and hope to continue being a part of the supportive and welcoming community that has been so wonderful over the past years," reads his virtual letter.

Although New York is home to a solid variety of bookstores (check out a list of the very best right here), we can't help but feel a pang of pain every time one shutters. Here's to hoping that the new Books of Wonder location will soon open and be as appreciated by the neighborhood as the original has been since first opening back in 2017.