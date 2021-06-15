Brasserie Les Halles, a French restaurant on Park Avenue South with a this must be the place quality, was famed for a few things: aperitifs, steak frites, and, most fondly, Anthony Bourdain.

A character in Bourdain’s Kitchen Confidential, Les Halles closed in 2016 after nearly 25 years in operation. So tethered were they that even two years later, after Bourdain’s death, people gathered outside the shuttered facade to mourn. And this summer, to coincide with release of the documentary Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Resy and Focus Features are reimagining the restaurant as a pop-up in its original location.

“Over the years, Les Halles became something of a NY institution - as did Tony,” Roadrunner director Morgan Neville says. “They are both now gone, but for these few brief days his restaurant will reopen and we can come together [and] eat like it’s 1999. Steak frites like Tony used to make them.”

From Friday, July 9, through Sunday, July 11, reservations will be available for a $95 three-course prix-fixe. The menu includes French onion soup, steak frites au poivre and dessert. The planned vegetarian alternative is a classic Provençal entrée. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for additional purchase. Tickets go on sale at 10am, June 24, and Resy’s advance notifications are enabled now.



Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain will be in theaters July 16.