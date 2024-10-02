Keens is the kind of place where everybody knows its name. The 138 year-old chop of history is also almost as famous for its mutton chop, formally detailed as “our legendary mutton chop” on the menu, as it is for its titular item. Go for the creamed spinach and baked potatoes in an ornately throwback dining room that soars over the top of the genre.
Time Out Tip: Look up and gaze upon the 45,000 smoking pipes hanging on the ceiling. Many of these smoking vessels belonged to former members of Keens’ Pipe Club, including Albert Einstein, Babe Ruth and Teddy Roosevelt.
Few dining daydreams capture a corner New York City’s culinary appeal as keenly as the notion of the classic steakhouse. Bustling dining rooms lined with big, plush booths. Moody lights. Tables topped with frigid martinis martinis, perfectly paired sides and cuts you just can’t quite recreate at home.
The New York City steakhouse can turn any occasion special, significant, or quietly distinguished. And while we have plenty to choose from, some are simply better than the rest. So sharpen those knives for a slice of Gotham at its prime.
