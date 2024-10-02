The 12 best steakhouses in NYC to sink your teeth into

Few dining daydreams capture a corner New York City’s culinary appeal as keenly as the notion of the classic steakhouse. Bustling dining rooms lined with big, plush booths. Moody lights. Tables topped with frigid martinis martinis, perfectly paired sides and cuts you just can’t quite recreate at home.

The New York City steakhouse can turn any occasion special, significant, or quietly distinguished. And while we have plenty to choose from, some are simply better than the rest. So sharpen those knives for a slice of Gotham at its prime.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC