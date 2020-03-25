Breaking: The 2020 Tony Awards will be postponed

The 2020 Tony Awards, which had been scheduled to be telecast on CBS on June 7, has been postponed indefinitely, the awards group announced today. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.

"The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us," the Tonys said in a statement. "We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so."

Though disappointing, the decision does not come as a surprise to members of the theater industry. All Broadway theaters are now closed, and several shows that had been scheduled to open during the busy last few weeks of the season have been canceled (including Hangmen and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) or postponed until the fall (including Caroline, or Change and Birthday Candles). It remains to be seen how the change in schedule will affect the eligibility of this season's Broadway shows.

