Bring your empty medicine bottles to this art project on Governors Island

These artworks are created entirely out of orange plastic pill bottles.

Medicine bottles are something people tend to keep hidden, tucked away in bathroom cabinets we hope nosy visitors stay out of. These plain orange cylinders chronicle our bodies and minds, serving as tangible tokens of that broken foot or sinus infection.

A powerful new art project on Governors Island, however, brings those empty bottles out from their cramped cabinets and into the light. Called Meditations on Medication: The Pill Bottle Project, this ever-evolving community installation will be constructed on weekends all summer—and all are invited to contribute.

The project is the brainchild of Alyson Vega, an artist with Fountain House Gallery who wants to spark conversation around medication, routine, recycling, plastic waste, insurance and accessibility. The project kicked off this past weekend and runs on weekends through August 11.

This series of site-specific installations is constructed entirely of empty orange prescription bottles arranged in a variety of creative set-ups. One installation looks like a fireplace with glowing orange flames. Another turns pill bottles into twinkling lights. In another, bottles sit in a towering heap, inviting questions about plastic waste.

While the structural works are fascinating to look at, this art exhibit isn't just about using your eyes. All are welcome to bring their own pill bottles to contribute and can even help construct aspects of the installation alongside staff on-site.

"Please come dance with us on Governors Island. Be a part of the story," the artist wrote on Instagram, referencing the famed quote, "Diversity is being invited to the party. Inclusion is being asked to dance."

How to donate pill bottles

If you'd like to drop off bottles, there are three sites to do so.

At Fountain House Gallery, 702 9th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen

At Fountain House Studio, 37-24 24th Street, Suite 012, in Long Island City (call 212-582-0340 x1930 to enter)

At Nolan Park #8B on Governors Island

Be sure to remove the label off your bottles or Sharpie over private information. Sharpies will be provided at all drop-off locations.

In addition to donating empty pill bottles, NYC art fans are also asked to help by asking local pharmacies for bulk donations.

How to see and create the installations

To see the artwork and lend a hand in creating it, head to Governors Island on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-5pm now through August 11. Find the setup at Nolan Park #8B. It's free to enter.

