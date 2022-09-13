Bring your own weed at this awesome cannabis expo 45 minutes outside NYC

Following New Jersey residents' vote to legalize marijuana, it was only a matter of time that the state would play host to a massive expo focusing on all things cannabis.

Activist and comedian Tommy Chong is hosting 420 Expo, the first ever bring-your-own-cannabis consumer event in New Jersey. The happening will take place at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center, a 45-minute drive from midtown Manhattan, next weekend, from September 16 through 18.

Fair warning: you have to be at least 21 years old to enter the expo and guests are expected to bring in their own products, albeit within the state's legal limits. To be clear: no vendors will be selling actual THC products, although there will be a dedicating smoking area on premise—plus food trucks outside for when the munchies kick in.

Over 75 vendors will set up shop and 25 panels will take place over the course of the weekend. Topics explored include medical marijuana, cannabis 101 and a seminar about "Combatting the Social, Racial & Economic Injustices of Cannabis."

"Even though more Americans now smoke marijuana more than tobacco, there is still a lot of misperception and confusion to overcome before legalization becomes normalization," said J. Handy, an event co-founder, in an official statement. "At 420 Expo, cannabis will be the star."

Although the focus of the giant event will clearly be on weed, there will also be non-cannabis-related activities to partake in throughout the weekend, like axe throwing and glass blowing (basically, stuff you should be careful doing while high).

The organizers are expecting over 15,000 people to show up, so you better buy tickets for 420 Expo as soon as you can right here.

Whether the expo will eventually be held in New York as well, given that weed is now legal in the state, is yet to be seen. But one thing's for sure: New Jersey folks know what they're doing—even Ice-T is opening a weed dispensary in Jersey City.