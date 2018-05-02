Broadway Bites and Madison Square Eats return just in time for the gorgeous weather

Ah, it's that gorgeous time of the year again in NYC to eat outside and inhale the scent of bus fumes and warm garbage. And two of the bigger outdoor dining markets are back for the month of May (and a little bit of June). Broadway Bites opens Wednesday in Greeley Square with nearly 30 vendors. Newcomers include Renegade Lemonade, Cryo Cream, Daa! Dumplings, Ramen Burger and Turkish street food Doner Kotti, while returning stands are Chick'nCone, DŌ, Empanada Papa, and Arepa Factory. The market will open open daily from 11am to 9pm until June 15.

Not to be outdone, this Saturday, May 5, Mad. Sq. Eats at Worth Square (the little triangle west of Madison Square Park) will have 25 vendors, including old hats like Roberta’s, Truffleist, Gotham Poke, Ice & Vice and Korilla, and first-timers such as Burger & Lobster, Duck Season, and Top Hops Beer Shop. That market will open open daily from 11am to 9pm until June 1.

