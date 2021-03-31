Broadway stars are performing rooftop concerts in downtown New York this April

Although we don't yet know when, exactly, the Theater District will officially open up again, we're delighted to report that New Yorkers will be able to get their Broadway fix starting next month when attending an in-person outdoor concert series featuring musical stars.

Hosted by TodayTix, the aptly named Rooftop Concert Series will take over the rooftop of downtown shopping mall Showfields at 11 Bond Street starting April 2. The first performance will feature Lauren Patten, who starred as Jo in Jagged Little Pill before COVID-19 forced all Broadway shows to shut down indefinitely.

"With the current regulations the city has set in place, we feel we can finally re-enter the live-events space successfully, ensuring that all attending and involved parties can celebrate the magic of live entertainment safely," said Tony Marion, the executive producer of TodayTix Presents, in an official press release announcing the news. "We are thrilled to have such a magnificent lineup of working artists to bring us back to that magic just over a year after the pandemic changed our lives forever."

The $40 tickets are currently on sale, but beware that they are being sold in pods of two and four people in an effort to follow social distancing guidelines. Other COVID-19-related protocols include face covering requirements and temperature checks at the door. All concerts will start at 6:30pm EST. Here is the official lineup:

April 2: Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill)

April 3: Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill)

April 16: Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!)

April 17: Bradley Gibson (The Lion King)

In other Broadway-related news, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week that, next month, the city will build a dedicated vaccination site on Broadway for theater workers, adding a mobile unit for Off-Broadway, set up pop-up testing sites next to theaters all the while developing crowd management plans to deal with pre- and post-show crowds.

Broadway isn't back just yet, but we're clearly getting there. Fingers crossed!

