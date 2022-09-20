Broadway's Beetlejuice will close in January

The cult musical, which came back from the dead this year, will shutter again in 2023.

The 2019 Broadway musical Beetlejuice, which was exorcised from Broadway in 2020 only to return at a different theater earlier this year, is giving up the ghost once again. Currently playing at the Marquis Theatre, the production announced today that it will ring down its final curtain on January 8, 2023.

Adapted from Tim Burton's well-loved 1988 film comedy and directed by Alex Timbers, Beetlejuice stars Alex Brightman as the ooky title character, a demon hired by a kindly dead couple to rid their former home of its distasteful live inhabitants and their miserable goth daughter. The book is by Scott Brown and Anthony King, and the the original score is by Eddie Perfect. Notably creative design elements—including David Korins’s haunted-house set, which seems to buckle in the middle and stretch at the edges, and William Ivey Long’s costumes, a batty vision of colors and patterns at war—help make the show spectacularly weird.

Despite mixed reviews, Beetlejuice garnered a significant fan base during its original run, before getting evicted from the Winter Garden Theatre to make way for the Hugh Jackman–Sutton Foster revival of The Music Man. (That production is scheduled to close one week earlier, on January 1.)

Including both runs, Beetlejuice will have played 679 performances on Broadway. In addition to Brightman, the current version stars original cast members Kerry Butler, Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Kelvin Moon Loh, joined now by David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter and Michelle Aravena.

Although Beetlejuice will no longer be on Broadway, it's not going away entirely: The musical begins a 26-city national tour on December 7, 2022, at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre, where it will play through New Year's Eve.