Brooklyn Flea and Smorgasburg are coming back for winter!

New York knows a thing or two about indoor fun. From beer halls and markets to bars with all sorts of games, the city understands that well over half the year here is damn chilly—so there better be some pretty epic indoor activities. Along those lines, the beloved Brooklyn Flea and Smorgasburg, two of NYC's favorite summertime attractions, are back again to keep the eating and shopping going all winter long.

The wintertime market will be set up at 25 Kent Avenue, a brand-new office building and creative hub in Williamsburg, which also happens to be the new home of the 29Rooms exhibition.

During its residency, Brooklyn Flea will feature about sixty vendors of furniture, vintage clothing, collectibles and antiques, as well as a curated selection of art, jewelry and crafts from local artisans and designers. Vendors on hand will include vintage shop Omnia, Portmanteau for furniture and design, Superfussy for new clothing, Thea Grant Design for jewelry and Dan's Parents' House for toys.

When you're ready to eat your way through the Smorgasburg section of the market, you can expect fifteen to twenty specialty food vendors to choose from including Blue Chicken, Mao's Bao, Leitao, Vayalo! Cocina and Petisco Brazuca.

The indoor market will be running every weekend from November 2, 2019 through March 2020, from 10am to 6pm. At the very least, it should be an activity that’ll let you thaw your extremities from the coming cold.