Brooklyn is getting a mega winter village and holiday market

Kings County’s answer to the Bank of America Winter Village debuts in late November, and it’s taking Christmastown to the next level. Located outside of the Brooklyn Museum's grounds, WinterFest acts as a festive wonderland equipped with some of the same amenities you’d find at Bryant Park's popular holiday market—but more!

The 40,000-square-foot holiday extravaganza offers an Angels Market boasting nearly 50 vendors including favorites like Brooklyn Bar Body & Bath, Rockstar Revolution and Bearhands & Buddies. There's grub and beverages (mulled wine and hot chocolate are a definite) for purchase as well as a beer garden serving multiple brews, a Santa Land featuring Mr. and Mrs. Claus for photo ops and a performance stage where you can catch free shows from local dance groups and musicians.

Unlike Urbanspace's many merry markets, WinterFest also provides North Pole-like attractions like an Enchanted Tree Maze filled with sparkling Christmas trees that explores holiday traditions from 20 countries and culture around the world. Slide down a "Snowzilla", walk through a Giant Snowglobe or pose for photos with the World's Largest Snowman (named Bouncy). This attraction isn't strictly Christmas-oriented either! For those who celebrate or want to learn about Hanukkah, check out the Spectacular Menorah station offering programming such as a menorah lighting, specialty food and music performances from the culture and more.

There's also an interactive experience dubbed The Chocolate Dome Story, which allows visitors to play, taste and learn about the sweet treat. It should pair nicely with the Vinopolis Wine Tasting Experience for vino enthusiasts.

WinterFest is free to attend, but certain events held at the space may be ticketed. It officially opens to the public on November 23 and lasts through the holiday season, ending on December 31. For more information, visit winterfestbrooklnymuseum.com and check out the making-of video below.