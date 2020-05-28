Brooklyn Museum will become a temporary food pantry starting in June

Like all museums in New York City, the Brooklyn Museum is temporarily closed. But while the city inches closer to Phase 1 of reopening, the shuttered cultural center is thinking about other ways to serve the community. Beginning on June 1st, the museum will partner with the Bed-Stuy-based food pantry Campaign Against Hunger to transform its back parking lot area into a free food distribution pick-up site, as first reported by Patch.

With a record number of New Yorkers currently unemployed, there's additional pressure on resources for the segment of the population that was already vulnerable as individuals and families struggle to afford basic necessities such as grocery staples. According to the Campaign Against Hunger's website, its teams have delivered nearly 3 million meals since March, when the pandemic first began ramping up in New York City. Despite the fact that food pantries have never been more important to making sure hungry New Yorkers stay fed, a record number of pantries are closing, at least temporarily, due to staffing issues related to the current crisis.

To sign up to receive food distribution at the Brooklyn Museum, which is located on border of Prospect Heights and Crown Heights, you can email healthymeals@brooklynmuseum.org. Pick-up will take place at the museum starting on June 1st from 3-5pm in the back parking lot, which is tucked away from the street.

Last week, Time Out New York also reported that the Guggenheim has been growing tomatoes in an outdoor garden and has been working with the non-profit City Harvest to distribute the produce to those who need it most.

