Brooklyn’s Elsewhere just launched a membership so you can see shows on the cheap

Popular independent Brooklyn music venue Elsewhere is shaking things up locally by launching a new membership program that will provide a bunch of tiered benefits to loyal patrons, hoping to spur traffic into the venue during all sorts of performance nights.

Two of the three offered tiers are already sold out but, given the popularity of the concept, we wouldn't be surprised if Elsewhere were to re-launch the program with added opportunities.

RECOMMENDED: NYC is looking for its next nightlife mayor

A bit about each membership possibility: the cheapest tier, at $2 per month, is called "Freaks with Benefits" and comes along with free coat check when available, weekly special promos and the ability to skip the line for any show. There are still a few spots left for you to sign up for this one, so get your credit card out.

Next up, at $6 a month, is the "Sonic Explorer" membership that will guarantee you all the perks of the "Freaks with Benefits" tier, plus unlimited half-off tickets for you and a guest, space permitting, reservable within a week of any event, 20% off any Elsewhere shop order and access to invite-only member events.

The most expensive offering is called the “Patron Saint” membership and it will cost you $30 a month. For that price, you’ll get unlimited free entry for you plus half-off tickets for a plus one, space permitting, sold-out event ticket reserves on a first-come, first-served basis and all the same advantages that patrons who sign up for the lower tiers are also guaranteed.

Although the two most expensive memberships are no longer available, you're encouraged to add your name to the wait list right here to be notified as soon as more slots open up.

The new program is obviously meant to encourage more people to visit Elsewhere and catch shows that they might not have bought full-priced tickets for to begin with. Think of the memberships as an incentive to watch more live acts and discover new talent.

The launch was met with enthusiasm, which gives us hope about the state of affairs when it comes to entertainment: New Yorkers still love to catch a show live.