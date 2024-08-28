Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery is getting eerie this Halloween season

Since its founding nearly two centuries ago, Green-Wood Cemetery has served as both a final resting place for New Yorkers who have passed away but also as a parklike escape for New Yorkers who are living. That history continues this fall as the Brooklyn cemetery hosts a wide array of programming, from performances in its catacombs to trolley tours to powerful discussions about grief.

Nightfall, a two-day spectacle with after-dark immersive experiences, is among the fan favorites, and it's coming back in October. Other stand-out events include the trolley tour Gay Gothic and Spirited Stroll, a pre-Halloween walking tour with tales of murder, mayhem, and captivating oddities. Here's the full list.

RECOMMENDED: The 24 best fall activities in NYC

Photograph: By Edith Ann Claudio / Courtesy of Green-Wood Cemetery

Arts and culture programming

MɔɹnꞮŊ [Morning//Mourning], an opera in the catacombs

Thursday, Sept. 12, Friday, Sept. 13th, and Saturday, Sept. 14

Grab a seat in in Green-Wood’s catacombs to listen to singer and composer Gelsey Bell. She'll present a specially adapted rendition of the critically acclaimed opera, which traces the weeks, months, years, and millennia that follow humanity's disappearance from Earth.

Open Doors

Sunday, Sept. 22

Delve into Green-Wood’s hidden histories on a self-guided tour through the cemetery's storied grounds. Uncover mysteries locked within nineteenth-century mausoleums, including stunning stained glass and intricate architectural details.

Curios in the Catacombs

Wednesday, Oct. 2 and Thursday, Oct. 3

Kick off Halloween month with artist Margaret Leng Tan who will transforms Green-Wood’s Catacombs into a musical and theatrical cabinet of curiosities.

Nightfall: Time Flies

Thursday, Oct. 17 and Friday, Oct. 18

This beloved Green-Wood event offers unparalleled, immersive experiences that inspire visitors to walk the cemetery's illuminated winding paths and discover a variety of entertainers—including musicians, performance artists, and storytellers—that are sure to delight and amaze.

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead): Family Day

Friday, November 1

At this annual tradition, discover the rich history and traditions associated with the holiday through family-friendly crafts, performances, music, activities, and food.

Photograph: Courtesy of Green-Wood Cemetery

Trolley tours

Hop aboard Green-Wood's signature trolley to explore the history and architecture of the cemetery. This season's themed tours include:

Far Side of Green-Wood on Saturday, Sept. 28 . Learn the fascinating stories behind memorials along Green-Wood’s southern side.

Gay Gothic: Love, Loss, and the Hereafter on Saturday, Oct. 5 . Led by Close Friends Collective in celebration of LGBTQ History Month, this tour explores what death and memorialization have looked like for queer people throughout Green Wood’s 186-year history.

Crime and Catastrophe on Saturday, Oct. 5 . Expect tales of murder, shipwrecks, plane crashes, and on this tour.

Doomed Voyages on Saturday, Oct. 12 . Delve into ill-fated voyages memorialized at Green-Wood, from the seas to the streets to the skies.

Stranger Than Fiction on Saturday, Oct. 19 . Embark on a journey into the extraordinary, discovering enigmatic characters like “Brooklyn Enigma” Mollie Fancher and spiritualist Anna Leah Fox Underhill.

Feminism and Fortune Telling: Women of the Lower East Side on Saturday, Oct. 26 . Dig into the complicated and peculiar life of humor writer Mortimer Thomson and the working-class fortune tellers in New York’s Lower East Side whom he labeled as “witches.”

Windows of Wonder: Stained Glass at Green-Wood on Saturday, Nov. 2 . Be awed by the exquisite array of stained-glass windows within Green Wood’s mausoleums, featuring the artistry of Louis Comfort Tiffany and his contemporaries.

Presidential Losers: The Men Who Nearly Led America on Saturday, Nov. 2 . Just in time for election season, Green-Wood offers a fascinating historical perspective on past campaigns, focusing on those candidates who didn’t make the cut.

Hidden Gems of Green-Wood on Saturday, Nov. 30 . Di scover some of the lesser-known stories and sites of the Cemetery.

And the weekly Discover Green-Wood trolley tour, which takes visitors through the Cemetery’s most notable spots, continues on Saturday afternoons this season.

Photograph: Courtesy of Green-Wood Cemetery

Walking tours

If you'd rather see the sights by foot, these walking tours offer fascinating journeys for all ages. Here are a few highlights:

Bugging Out! on Saturday, Sept. 14 and Bugging Out!: Walk for Kids on Sunday, Sept. 15 . Learn about the fascinating habits of insects and spiders that have been sighted in Green-Wood.

Meet your Green Neighbors on Sunday, Sept. 29 and Meet Your Green Neighbors: Walk for Kids on Sunday, Oct. 13 , offer delightful looks into the flora of the Cemetery.

Grand Designs: Architecture at Green-Wood on Sunday, Oct. 6. Explore monuments and mausoleums by leading architects and artists of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Secrets in Stone on Sunday, Oct. 13 . The tour will bring to light the symbols and other cryptic depictions in Green-Wood’s century-old monuments.

Great Trees of Green-Wood on Sunday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 10 . These tours highlight the diverse display of bright autumn foliage around the Cemetery.

Spirited Stroll on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 . The perennial favorite showcases Green-Wood’s beautiful fall foliage and tales of murder, mayhem, and captivating oddities.

Post-Turkey-Day Walking Tour on Friday, Nov. 29 , an opportunity for exploration the day after Thanksgiving.

Birding in Peace on multiple Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays , early morning explorations for amateur and expert birders alike.

After-Hours tours on Friday and Saturday evenings. These tours offer an exclusive look at the cemetery (and Catacombs) after the gates have closed to the public.

Death education

Green-Wood’s free death education programs encourage honest discussion about an uncomfortable but universal subject: death itself.