Oh Boy Supply & Record Cafe
Brooklyn’s Oh Boy team launches a record cafe and natural wine program

Think burgers, vinyl and vibes

Written by
Christina Izzo
A year after Brendon Beck and Derek Orrell debuted their daytime concept Oh Boy in Williamsburg, the pair have expanded the project with Oh Boy Supply & Record Cafe, a new addition that opened inside the FREEHOLD Brooklyn complex on Friday, May 3. A collaboration with FREEHOLD Hospitality, the Domino Park day-to-night newcomer will blend an a.m. cafe with an evening natural wine program, overseen by SAUCED, as well as a hearty vinyl music selection. 

The 1,000-square-foot restaurant and retail space—in great news, the team has been experimenting with product testing and packaging favorites such as their popular Oh Boy sauce—will offer a pastry program, grab-and-go bites and coffee roasted by local partner Sweetleaf during the daytime. In the evening, the outfit will serve a light bites menu with a natural wine program curated by SAUCED’s new Wine Hustler Club. Along with selling a selection of vinyl records, the new cafe will also host live music performances from artists from around the world.

The collaboration with FREEHOLD also includes a new food menu from Oh Boy's chef Merrill Whiston III, who you might remember as the former chef de cuisine at Llama Inn. Of course, the menu will include that viral Oh Boy burger and Dirty Birdy chicken sandwich, as well as Peruvian-inspired plates like fresh ceviche and an aji panca-spiced mushroom sandwich, and cocktails from beverage director Rikki Nobre. The food lineup from Oh Boy will complement a robust calendar of seasonal programming, including live music events, a summer barbecue and a rotating guest chef dinner series. 

Check out some food-and-drink options from Oh Boy Supply & Record Cafe below:

Ceviche at Oh Boy Supply & Record Cafe
Photograph: courtesy of Oh Boy Supply & Record Cafe | Ceviche at Oh Boy Supply & Record Cafe
Cheeseburger at Oh Boy Supply & Record Cafe
Photograph: courtesy of Oh Boy Supply & Record Cafe | Cheeseburger at Oh Boy Supply & Record Cafe
Oysters and martini at Oh Boy Supply & Record Cafe
Photograph: courtesy of Oh Boy Supply & Record Cafe | Oysters and martini at Oh Boy Supply & Record Cafe

