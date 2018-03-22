Bruce Springsteen is extending his Broadway run by five months

Bruce Springsteen once sang that he was going to “Prove It All Night”—it turns out he's also going playing it all year...if you catch my drift.

Springsteen on Broadway, a show that our theater editor gave five stars but one that this music editor still has not seen (sad violin music plays in the distance), is getting extended through December. The Walter Kerr Theatre will host 81 additional performances from July 10 to December 15. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 28th at 11am. You have to be a Ticketmaster Verified Fan and have already put your name in to be considered to buy the seats. "The Price You Pay" ranges from $75 to $850 (unless you want to shell out for tickets on the resale marketplace).

The online ticket lottery, a daily source of rejection and disappointment for anyone that enters regularly, will be open for those dates. This will bring the Boss's total number of Broadway performances to 236, as of now least. The run does seem born to be extended.

