Byrant Park
Photography Angelito Jusay

Bryant Park Movie Nights will feature great films and Broadway stars this year

For the first time, the popular free event will take place on Monday and Tuesday nights.

By André Wheeler
Bryant Park Movie Nights is a New York summer tradition. Unfortunately, last year the city had to go without the popular series—for obvious reasons. Thankfully, the series is back this year.

The comeback lineup will kickoff with a screening of Clueless on August 23. The '90s comedy classic was selected by New York Magazine subscribers in an online vote. There will also be an inaugural “Broadway to Film'' series, which will feature special appearances from talent involved in current productions of popular Broadway plays that have equally popular movie adaptations and/or movie sources. A number of the productions are set to return to Broadway this fall, so the series is aimed at raising awareness and excitement for Broadway’s highly anticipated reopening. Films included in the first-of-its-kind series includes Moulin Rouge! on Tuesday, September 14, Phantom of the Opera on Monday, September 27, and Mrs. Doubtfire on Tuesday, September 28. 

Contemporary classics will also be shown throughout the summer. While we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out this summer’s full lineup, selected in collaboration with New York Magazine’s entertainment site Vulture, past films have included Little Miss Sunshine, Goodfellas, Dirty Dancing, and Top Gun

Outdoor films series are taking the city by storm. Recently, New York Parks and Recreation announced the return of last year’s wild popular Movies Under The Stars, with film screenings taking place in various parks and playgrounds throughout the city. And The Greens at Pier 17 has transformed into a fabulous outdoor movie venue again this year too. 

Bryant Park Movie Nights will take place on Monday nights and, for the first time, also on Tuesday nights, in order to better accommodate high-interest. As always, the events will be free to the public and each screening will begin shortly after sunset (typically between 8pm-9pm). You can find out more information here.

