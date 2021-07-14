The Movies With A View series complete with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline returns to Brooklyn Bridge Park in August. It's one of the most popular spots for free outdoor screenings in the city, this year’s theme for the series is “Grit,” featuring films that celebrate underdog stories, human perseverance and resilience.

The film screenings are scheduled for the following dates. Doors open at 6pm and the movies start at sundown:

August 5: Shaun of the Dead (2004, Directed by Edgar Wright)

August 12: Patti Cake$ (2017, Directed by Geremy Jasper)

August 19: Akeelah and the Bee (2006, Directed by Doug Atchison)

August 26: Karate Kid (1984, Directed by John G. Avildsen)

In addition to the free screenings, each evening will feature local food from Smorgasburg vendors, a pre-show DJ set selected by Brooklyn Radio and a short film curated by BAMcinematak.

All four nights will take place on Pier 1 Harbor View Lawn in Brooklyn Bridge Park, and there's even a free bike valet!