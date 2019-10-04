Bryant Park's Winter Village will open for the season on Halloween

New York City during the holiday season is filled with tons of razzle-dazzle from Dyker Heights to fancy window displays. But well before there’s even snow on the ground (hopefully), we can look forward to one of most buzzed-about winter wonderlands opening for the season again: The Bryant Park Winter Village is officially back on Halloween!

On Thursday, October 31, the beloved attraction will be set up for its 18th season with 170+ holiday shops for early present-buying curated by Urbanspace (the brand behind Union Square’s and Columbus Circle’s holiday markets as well as Mad. Sq. Eats).

If you’ve been patiently waiting to ice skate again, the iconic 17,000-square-foot rink in the park will reopen on the same day as well. And the first 100 guests in line will receive both free skate rentals and hot chocolate!

You can also look forward to the second year of the rink-side pop-up restaurant and bar, The Lodge, for all of your après skating needs. Warm up inside over drinks and grub from eateries like Ovenly, Mah-Ze-Dahr bakery, Good Stock, Pierogi Boys and more.

If you feel like the Winter Village is stealing the spotlight away from Halloween, don’t fret. You and the family can get reacquainted with the wonderland while still appreciating the spooky holiday with trick-or-treating from 4pm-6:30pm on opening day.