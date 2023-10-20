A new spot is bubbling up in Brooklyn this week: The Rogue Boba, from the same team behind Chinese-influenced, plant-based The Rogue Panda on Time Out Market’s fifth-floor rooftop.

The Rogue Boba, down on the market’s ground level, expounds on its predecessor’s beverages with a new, dedicated, bubble tea menu.

“Shortly after opening TRP we noticed that boba was something that really excited our customers,” says proprietor Michael Laverty via email. “We would observe customers from the other side of the counter and as they scanned the menu there was a noticeable shift when they realized that we had boba—they seem genuinely happy and excited to try it,” he says.

“When people started coming back on a regular basis requesting the boba (and sending friends) we knew that we were onto something special,” Laverty continues. “Given the space and operational constraints of TRP, we were only able to offer a few drinks so we started drawing up plans for a stand-alone concept that would enable us to build out a full menu and do the drink justice. Hence, the birth of TRB.”

The Rogue Boba sources its loose-leaf tea and boba from Taiwan, and gets its fresh fruit and seasonal ingredients from local purveyors to create flavors like taro coconut, strawberry and cream, peach oolong and mango passionfruit. Bubble waffles are also made à la minute, and available with fun toppings.