After a couple of months or a couple of years of anticipation, depending on who’s counting, celebrity chef Daniel Boulud’s second eponymous NYC restaurant, which first opened in 1998, will resurface on the Upper East Side.

Café Boulud initially debuted in the space previously occupied by double Michelin-starred Daniel, itself relocated to 65th Street. The former, too, would go on to win a sparkler, among other accolades, before closing in 2021. In the relatively brief interlude, the international restaurateur slotted in highly regarded hospitality premieres Le Pavillion, Le Gratin and Jōji. And on Friday, December 15, Café Boulud will emerge once more, 13 blocks south of it, and Daniel’s, ancestral address.

“Creating a new home for Café Boulud has been my focus and priority for the last year. Given the special place it holds in my heart, I feel very fortunate to be able to bring it back to the Upper East Side and look forward to sharing it with our guests,” Boulud is quoted as saying in a press release. “The restaurant will be a vibrant celebration of my French roots and love for New York from our inspired cuisine and warm hospitality to a beautifully designed space and lively atmosphere.”

Photograph: Courtesy of Bill Milne

An early glimpse of this iteration depicts hardwood floors with tile inlays, velvety green banquettes and geometric mirrors. It seats 80.

The new Café Boulud’s menu concept hews to its predecessor’s reference points: “La Tradition–the classic dishes of French cooking; La Saison–seasonal specialties; Le Potager–inspired by the farmer’s market; and Le Voyage–a rotating section showcasing exotic flavors of the world’s great cuisines,” per the release. From the first, expect items like glazed sweetbreads with ginger jus. Roast duck with persimmon jam, endive, and monk peppercorn duck jus, a curried rainbow carrot tart and a a peekytoe crab soup with pickled ginger flower, coriander, and chili oil follow.

“Chef Daniel wants to maintain a familiar feeling and environment at the new location, bringing what guests loved about the old one, to the new location,” reps said via email.

Café Boulud will open at 100 East 63rd Street on Friday, December 15.