The HBO smash hit is looking for extras for season 4

Ever fancied getting up close and personal with the Roys? Now’s your chance, because HBO’s Emmy-laden hit show is on the hunt for extras for its next season.

Season 4 is currently shooting and it’s on the hunt for background artists and extras from the New York tristate area.

According to the casting call in Backstage and on Reddit, it’s open to all ethnicities and any ages from 19 up. The brief is for ‘upscale’ and ‘newsroom/production types’.

The pay works out at $165 for ten hours on set for non-Screen Actors Guild members. It’s not Kendall Roy money, but it’s something to tell the kids as they haggle with you over their inheritance.

You do need to have an up-to-date Covid vaccination (although exemptions can be requested on medical or religious grounds). And you can’t come back if you’ve already worked on the show before, because… well, continuity.

If all this sounds like you, just email succession@gwcnyc.com with the subject header: ‘IG, new faces’.

The sharp-eyed will have noticed that filming runs until February 2023, which means Succession’s season 4 premiere is unlikely before fall of next year.

