Jodie Comer and ‘Succession’ score big at the Emmy nominations

Villanelle is coming for another award – along with most of ‘Ted Lasso’

The Emmy nominations brought a tonne of good news for the Brits currently adorning our TV screens and streaming platforms.

Leading the way with 25 nominations with HBO’s massive hit show, ‘Succession’, which will be vying with other Netflix big hitters ‘Ozark’, ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Stranger Things’ – among others – at US telly’s big awards night on September 13.

As well as a reminder of quite how much telly we’ve all watched over the past 12 months, the nominee list is testimony to the quality of those small-screen offerings – and the acting talent they’re attracting. Colin Firth is nominated as Lead Actor for HBO’s true-life crime drama ‘The Staircase’, while his co-star Toni Collette is up for Lead Actress.

Firth will be facing off against Andrew Garfield, who is nominated for another crime miniseries, FX’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’.

And while it feels like we all discovered it about seven years ago, ‘Killing Eve’ is still making waves with Emmy voters and has earned Liverpool’s own Jodie Comer her third nomination for her enigmatic assassin Villanelle (she won in 2019).

Photograph: HBO/Binge Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook in ‘Succession’

It’ll be a tense night in the Richmond FC dressing room, with three ‘Ted Lasso’-ers – Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed – all up for the Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award.



It’s the same deal for their female co-stars, with Sarah Niles, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham all up for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Other Brits up for Emmys are Lily James for ‘Pam & Tommy’, ‘Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen, Will Poulter for ‘Dopesick’, ‘Yesterday’s Himesh Patel for ‘Station Eleven’, and Nicholas Hoult for ‘The Great’.

The main nominations in full:

Outstanding drama series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets



Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Brian Cox - Succession

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Jeremy Strong - Succession



Lead actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Laura Linney - Ozark

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Zendaya - Euphoria

Supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Park Hae-soo - Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

John Turturro - Severance

Christopher Walken - Severance

Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game

Supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette - Severance

Julia Garner - Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron - Succession

Sarah Snook - Succession

Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

Lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso



Lead actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jean Smart - Hacks

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under The Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac - Scenes From A Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Himesh Patel - Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Toni Collette - The Staircase

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Lily James - Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus

Jake Lacy - The White Lotus

Will Poulter - Dopesick

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick

Steve Zahn - The White Lotus

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Connie Britton - The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus

Mare Winningham - Dopesick

Outstanding documentary or non-fiction special

Controlling Britney Spears

George Carlin's American Dream

Lucy And Desi

The Tinder Swindler

We Feed People

Outstanding documentary or non-fiction series

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Beatles: Get Back

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

100 Foot Wave

We Need To Talk About Cosby



Jodie Comer is making a surprise return to your local cinema this month.



From ‘Squid Game’ to ‘Stranger Things’: the best Netflix originals to binge.