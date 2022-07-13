Jodie Comer and ‘Succession’ score big at the Emmy nominations

[title]
The Emmy nominations brought a tonne of good news for the Brits currently adorning our TV screens and streaming platforms.
Leading the way with 25 nominations with HBO’s massive hit show, ‘Succession’, which will be vying with other Netflix big hitters ‘Ozark’, ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Stranger Things’ – among others – at US telly’s big awards night on September 13.
As well as a reminder of quite how much telly we’ve all watched over the past 12 months, the nominee list is testimony to the quality of those small-screen offerings – and the acting talent they’re attracting. Colin Firth is nominated as Lead Actor for HBO’s true-life crime drama ‘The Staircase’, while his co-star Toni Collette is up for Lead Actress.
Firth will be facing off against Andrew Garfield, who is nominated for another crime miniseries, FX’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’.
And while it feels like we all discovered it about seven years ago, ‘Killing Eve’ is still making waves with Emmy voters and has earned Liverpool’s own Jodie Comer her third nomination for her enigmatic assassin Villanelle (she won in 2019).
It’ll be a tense night in the Richmond FC dressing room, with three ‘Ted Lasso’-ers – Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed – all up for the Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award.
It’s the same deal for their female co-stars, with Sarah Niles, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham all up for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Other Brits up for Emmys are Lily James for ‘Pam & Tommy’, ‘Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen, Will Poulter for ‘Dopesick’, ‘Yesterday’s Himesh Patel for ‘Station Eleven’, and Nicholas Hoult for ‘The Great’.
The main nominations in full:
Outstanding drama series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Outstanding comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Lead actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Brian Cox - Succession
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Adam Scott - Severance
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Lead actress in a drama series
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Laura Linney - Ozark
Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Zendaya - Euphoria
Supporting actor in a drama series
Nicholas Braun - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Park Hae-soo - Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
John Turturro - Severance
Christopher Walken - Severance
Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game
Supporting actress in a drama series
Patricia Arquette - Severance
Julia Garner - Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron - Succession
Sarah Snook - Succession
Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria
Lead actor in a comedy series
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Lead actress in a comedy series
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The Great
Issa Rae - Insecure
Jean Smart - Hacks
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler - Barry
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Lead actor in a limited series or movie
Colin Firth - The Staircase
Andrew Garfield - Under The Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac - Scenes From A Marriage
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Himesh Patel - Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
Toni Collette - The Staircase
Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
Lily James - Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
Jake Lacy - The White Lotus
Will Poulter - Dopesick
Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick
Steve Zahn - The White Lotus
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
Connie Britton - The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus
Mare Winningham - Dopesick
Outstanding documentary or non-fiction special
Controlling Britney Spears
George Carlin's American Dream
Lucy And Desi
The Tinder Swindler
We Feed People
Outstanding documentary or non-fiction series
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Beatles: Get Back
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
100 Foot Wave
We Need To Talk About Cosby
