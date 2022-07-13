London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Killing Eve S3
Photograph: Sid Gentle/BBC America/BBC iPlayer

Jodie Comer and ‘Succession’ score big at the Emmy nominations

Villanelle is coming for another award – along with most of ‘Ted Lasso’

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
Advertising

The Emmy nominations brought a tonne of good news for the Brits currently adorning our TV screens and streaming platforms.

Leading the way with 25 nominations with HBO’s massive hit show, ‘Succession’, which will be vying with other Netflix big hitters ‘Ozark’, ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Stranger Things’ – among others – at US telly’s big awards night on September 13.

As well as a reminder of quite how much telly we’ve all watched over the past 12 months, the nominee list is testimony to the quality of those small-screen offerings – and the acting talent they’re attracting. Colin Firth is nominated as Lead Actor for HBO’s true-life crime drama ‘The Staircase’, while his co-star Toni Collette is up for Lead Actress.

Firth will be facing off against Andrew Garfield, who is nominated for another crime miniseries, FX’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’.

And while it feels like we all discovered it about seven years ago, ‘Killing Eve’ is still making waves with Emmy voters and has earned Liverpool’s own Jodie Comer her third nomination for her enigmatic assassin Villanelle (she won in 2019).  

Succession HBO
Photograph: HBO/BingeMatthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook in ‘Succession’

It’ll be a tense night in the Richmond FC dressing room, with three ‘Ted Lasso’-ers  – Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed – all up for the Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award.

It’s the same deal for their female co-stars, with Sarah Niles, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham all up for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Other Brits up for Emmys are Lily James for ‘Pam & Tommy’, ‘Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen, Will Poulter for ‘Dopesick’, ‘Yesterday’s Himesh Patel for ‘Station Eleven’, and Nicholas Hoult for ‘The Great’.

The main nominations in full:

Outstanding drama series

Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession 
Yellowjackets

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks 
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso 
What We Do In The Shadows 

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna 
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus

Lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman - Ozark
Brian Cox - Succession 
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game 
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Adam Scott - Severance 
Jeremy Strong - Succession

Lead actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve 
Laura Linney - Ozark 
Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets 
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show 
Zendaya - Euphoria 

Supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun - Succession 
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession 
Park Hae-soo - Squid Game 
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
John Turturro - Severance
Christopher Walken - Severance 
Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game 

Supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette - Severance
Julia Garner - Ozark 
Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul 
J Smith-Cameron - Succession 
Sarah Snook - Succession
Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

Lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover - Atlanta 
Bill Hader - Barry 
Nicholas Hoult - The Great 
Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Lead actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel 
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary 
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant 
Elle Fanning - The Great 
Issa Rae - Insecure
Jean Smart - Hacks 

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel 
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler - Barry 
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live 

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel 
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks 
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live 
Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso 
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary 
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso 
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso 

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Colin Firth - The Staircase 
Andrew Garfield - Under The Banner of Heaven 
Oscar Isaac - Scenes From A Marriage 
Michael Keaton - Dopesick 
Himesh Patel - Station Eleven 
Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy 

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Toni Collette - The Staircase
Julia Garner - Inventing Anna 
Lily James - Pam & Tommy 
Sarah Paulson - Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus 
Jake Lacy - The White Lotus
Will Poulter - Dopesick 
Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy 
Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick 
Steve Zahn - The White Lotus 

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Connie Britton - The White Lotus 
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus 
Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus 
Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus 
Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus 
Mare Winningham - Dopesick 

Outstanding documentary or non-fiction special

Controlling Britney Spears
George Carlin's American Dream 
Lucy And Desi 
The Tinder Swindler 
We Feed People

Outstanding documentary or non-fiction series

The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Beatles: Get Back 
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
100 Foot Wave 
We Need To Talk About Cosby 

Jodie Comer is making a surprise return to your local cinema this month.

From ‘Squid Game’ to ‘Stranger Things’: the best Netflix originals to binge.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.