Candytopia, another Instagram fantasia pop-up, is coming to NYC

New Yorkers sure do love immersive dessert-themed pop-ups. Last month, the Instagram-opp–heavy Museum of Ice Cream returned to the city, bringing a temporary space to Chelsea specifically designed for people chasing likes on social media. And in August, a similar selfie-oriented exhibit is setting up shop in New York: Candytopia.

Marketed as an “imaginative confectionary wonderland,” the space will feature more than a dozen rooms and interactive installations for guests to wander through, phone in hand. The concept first launched in Los Angeles last year, joining a whole host of installations in the area (including a goddamn Museum of Selfies in Glendale) all aimed at generating the trendiest content imaginable. It's since launched another run in Santa Monica, which goes through July 22. Gwyneth Paltrow and Drew Barrymore both visited Candytopia's original West Coast run, which is fitting considering that both of those celebrities opened pop-up shops of their own in New York last year.

The installation is set to arrive at Penn Plaza (145 W 32nd St) on August 15. But, like every single other one of these godforsaken “exhibits,” tickets expect to sell out fast. The cost of tickets for the New York run have yet to be announced, but access to the Santa Monica exhibit goes for $30. Pre-release slots will go on sale on Tuesday, July 17, and those eager for a candy-themed selfie can check Candytopia's website for updates.

Photograph: Courtesy Candytopia

Photograph: Courtesy Candytopia

