Carrie Bradshaw's iconic tutu is now up for auction

Just a few days after Airbnb announced that it will give a lucky someone the opportunity to spend a night inside of Carrie Bradshaw's apartment, Patricia Field (the famous Sex and the City stylist) made public her decision to donate three of the show's most iconic looks to Housing Works' annual Fashion for Action fundraiser. Among the selected looks? The famous tutu that Sarah Jessica Parker wore in the show's opening credits.

The other two outfits are a a leopard print dress with a motorcycle jacket and a Michael Kors trench coat with a tank top by House of Field, paired with custom-made studded shorts.

The money raised at the auction will benefit Housing Works causes, which advocates and provides services for people affected by homelessness and HIV/AIDS.

The event is taking place between November 10 and November 13 and you'll be able to bid on the items both online or at Housing Works' flagship location in Manhattan.

As avid fans of Sex and the City may already know, the infamous tutu has a remarkable backstory. As Field recounts in an interview, she first found the skirt for sale for $5 inside of a bucket at a showroom. After showing it to Parker, who loved it, the look was rejected by the show's creator, Darren Star. The opening credit scene was filmed multiple times, with Parker donning a few different outfits throughout each take. Eventually, the tutu won out.

How much the $5 skirt will now be sold for is yet to be seen but, given its position in the country's fashion canon, we wouldn't be surprised if folks would be willing to spend big bucks on it. It's all for a good cause, after all.