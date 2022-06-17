This NYC landmark is officially the number one attraction in all of the U.S.

Although most New Yorkers are rendered immune to the sight of our unique skyline after years of calling the city home, it's clear that our own tourist-heavy landmarks still astound the majority of humans. Case in point: The Empire State Building was just voted the number one attraction in all of the United States (and third in the world) by Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best ranking.

Photograph: Courtesy of the Empire State Building

Photograph: Evan Joseph Images

The landmark's top spot, based on a full year of Tripadvisor user reviews, is likely in large part due to the relatively recently renovated 102nd floor observatory. The destination underwent a $165 million revamp back in 2020 and it now offers a one-of-a-kind-view of the city and beyond, a dedicated guest entrance and a digital and tactile museum that looks at the building's long history. That is all to say: there is loads to do inside of the Empire State Building both before and after reveling in the 360-degrees views of New York.

"The Empire State Building’s recently reimagined Observatory Experience is an authentic, must-visit attraction with a brand-new, immersive museum and unmatched views from the heart of New York City," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory, in an official statement about the ranking.

If the news has got you thinking that, perhaps, it's time you re-visit some iconic local destinations that you usually try to avoid given the swarms of tourists that constantly plague them, we suggest you browse through our list of best New York attractions and our guide to the 100 best things to do in New York for locals and tourists.

Photograph: Courtesy of the Empire State Building

As we always say, all these spots are tourist magnets for a reason: they are extraordinarily cool and capture some of the city's essence.