Celebrate 10 years of Matilda at 54 Below's Matildapalooza

Break out the chocolate cake! To commemorate a decade since Matilda the Musical hit Broadway—the production, adapted from the beloved 1988 novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, premiered on April 11, 2013 and played its final performance on January 1, 2017—supper club 54 Below is bringing back the talented young actors who portrayed the famous character onstage for a special celebratory performance,

Matildapalooza 2023: All Grown Up–A Reunion of Broadway’s Matildas.



In the show's four-year Broadway run—during which the team scooped up five Tony Awards, including musical awards for Best Book, Best Scenic Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Featured Actor for Gabriel Ebert's performance and Tony Honors for Excellence in Theater—19 young performers played Matilda on Broadway. On Monday, August 7 and Tuesday, August 8 at 7pm and 9:30pm each day, 54 Below will welcome actresses Sophia Gennusa, Oona Laurence, Bailey Ryon, Milly Shapiro, Paige Brady, Ava Ulloa, Tori Feinstein, Eliza Holland Madore, Alexandra Vlachos, Willow McCarthy, Aviva Winick and Rileigh McDonald to perform songs from the show as well as their favorite songs from Broadway and beyond. Matilda's children's music director, Deborah Abramson, will oversee music direction for the anniversary special.



Available on the 54 Below website, Matildapalooza tickets start at $45-$65 ($51-$73 with fees) with VIP seating ranging from $70-$85 ($78.50-$95 with fees) and Premium seating ranging from $90-$107 ($100.50-$117 with fees). There is also a $25 food and beverage minimum.

Though Matilda the Musical is no longer being performed on Broadway, it is still currently playing in London's West End until December 2023. And if you're still in need of a Matilda fix, a film adaptation of the musical is currently available to stream on Netflix, starring Alisha Weir as the title character, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey and the great Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull.