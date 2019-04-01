Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Desserts that look like real fruits debut at Dominque Ansel
Desserts that look like real fruits debut at Dominque Ansel

By Emma Orlow Posted: Monday April 1 2019, 12:14am

Photograph: Courtesy of Cédric Goulet on Instagram

We know you're always looking for the best bakeries in NYC to satisfy your sweet tooth. Now, you no longer have to fly to Paris to try celebrity pastry chef, Cédric Grolet's desserts that look like real fruit. Cédric was honored as "Best Pastry Chef" in 2018 by World's Best 50 and has over 1 million Instagram followers under his belt. This week, he takes his pastry prowess to New York, making his debut at a limited-time pop-up collaboration with Dominique Ansel's bakery in SoHo. From April 5th-April 7th head to the spot famous for feeding the Cronut craze, for mesmerizing trompe l'oeils that will be available as a lemon, strawberry or hazelnut. Since you're probably like us and have been watching a lot baking-centric Netflix shows lately, you might want to give the desserts a try at home. If that's the case, you're in luck: Cédric will also be releasing the English version of his new cookbook, Fruit: The Art of Pastry at the bakery. That said, we imagine the recipes are incredibly complex, time-consuming and probably won't hold up to the real deal, so we may just leave it to the professionals. Would you pay $18 for one of this edible works of art? 

Dominique Ansel Bakery, 189 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012

Combining her background in curatorial with her years in the food industry, Emma Orlow looks for stories about unconventional approaches to dining and the stories of the people behind them. Born and raised in New York, she's spent years covering the food, beverage, and design spaces. In addition to her work at Time Out, she's written for Eater, New York Magazine, Saveur, Vice MUNCHIES, Los Angeles Times, Architectural Digest, Edible Brooklyn, and more! Her words have been included on various school syllabi and panel discussions. Emma also makes art with food, putting on experiential shows throughout the city.

Emma has been with Time Out since 2019, and is the Associate Food & Drink Editor in New York. Reach Emma emma.orlow@timeout.com or connect with her on Instagram @emorlow.

