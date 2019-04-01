Desserts that look like real fruits debut at Dominque Ansel

We know you're always looking for the best bakeries in NYC to satisfy your sweet tooth. Now, you no longer have to fly to Paris to try celebrity pastry chef, Cédric Grolet's desserts that look like real fruit. Cédric was honored as "Best Pastry Chef" in 2018 by World's Best 50 and has over 1 million Instagram followers under his belt. This week, he takes his pastry prowess to New York, making his debut at a limited-time pop-up collaboration with Dominique Ansel's bakery in SoHo. From April 5th-April 7th head to the spot famous for feeding the Cronut craze, for mesmerizing trompe l'oeils that will be available as a lemon, strawberry or hazelnut. Since you're probably like us and have been watching a lot baking-centric Netflix shows lately, you might want to give the desserts a try at home. If that's the case, you're in luck: Cédric will also be releasing the English version of his new cookbook, Fruit: The Art of Pastry at the bakery. That said, we imagine the recipes are incredibly complex, time-consuming and probably won't hold up to the real deal, so we may just leave it to the professionals. Would you pay $18 for one of this edible works of art?

Dominique Ansel Bakery, 189 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012

View this post on Instagram 🍊 A post shared by Cedric Grolet (@cedricgrolet) on Dec 9, 2018 at 5:18am PST