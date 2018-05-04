Central Park’s Ozy Fest to feature Michelle Wolf, hot off her Correspondents’ Dinner set

After hosting Samantha Bee and RuPaul at their 2017 festival, OZY Fest's producers were left with quite a pickle: how do you follow those two up for 2018? You ring up Michelle Wolf, of course. The powerhouse stand-up just rocketed to fame—and notoriety—this weekend, when she aptly read the room to filth at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. After launching her weekly news satire series The Break on Netflix May 27, Wolf joins a stacked lineup at OZY Fest, which takes place July 21–22.

The arts, food and music festival returns to Central Park with a “See Beyond” theme this year. On the lineup for panels and performances are Martha Stewart, Common, Rose McGowan, Grouplove, Roxane Gay, Laverne Cox, Chelsea Handler, Hasan Minhaj, Young the Giant, Scott Rogowsky, Salman Rushdie and others.

Wolf is scheduled to do stand-up. On the OZY site teaser, there are hints of a surprise guest, with pictures of Oprah Winfrey and President Obama flashing with giant question marks—here’s hoping they can deliver.

Count on an excellent food vendor lineup, with celeb chefs Marcus Samuelsson and Roy Choi curating the bites.

General admission tickets run $55–$100, with more pricey VIP options available.

