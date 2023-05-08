Changes are coming to the G, J and M trains this summer

Brace yourselves: the NYC subway is about to suck less! Yes, Twitter is officially back on the MTA, but the transit agency will also reportedly spend a cool $35 million from the 2024 New York State Budget over the next year for a rollout of subway service enhancements, starting this summer.

What exactly does this entail? The first phase of the improvements will kick off in July, with expanded weekend service frequency on the G, J, and M train lines, which serve Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. That means Saturday and Sunday commuters on those lines will have to wait eight or nine minutes between trains, instead of the current 10 to 11 minutes. Sure, two to three minutes might not seem life-changing, but when you're dealing with that sweltering summer in NYC heat, you'll cherish every second not spent waiting on a sticky subway platform.

Phase two will hit in August, with enhanced midday service on weekdays on the C, N and R lines, with train frequencies getting a much-welcome jolt from every 10 minutes to every eight. Weekend service for the 1 and 6 lines will also get an upgrade, with wait times for trains decreasing to six minutes instead of every eight minutes.

For the third phase, which is set to launch in December 2023, weekday evening service will increase on the C, N and R lines, as will midday service on the G line, all of which will cut down wait times to eight minutes between trains. And that six-minute frequency for weekend 1 and 6 trains will also be extended to more hours per day.

The fourth and final phase will wrap things up in July 2024, with enhancements on weekday and evening service on the B, D, J and M lines, with trains set to arrive every eight minutes. The 3 and 5 lines will also see improvements, with weekend trains arriving every 10 minutes.

“We listened to riders and in response we’re increasing frequency of trains,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey. “The goal of these enhancements is to increase service in areas that have recovered faster than the traditional commuting hours to provide the best commuting experience possible for all riders. As these increases are rolled out, we will monitor the trends to ensure we are giving New Yorkers faster, cleaner and safer service.”