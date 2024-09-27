Chappell Roan just pulled out of the All Things Go Music Festival

If you've been watching the meteoric rise of Chappell Roan over the summer, then you also know that the singer has spoken extremely openly about her mental health struggles, especially as she grapples with her newfound fame.

Citing concerns for her mental health again, Chappell Roan just announced that she’s dropping out of the much anticipated All Things Go Music Festival, which is taking place in New York and D.C. this weekend.

Chappell Roan was supposed to be one of the headlining acts at the music festival, which was going to take place at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on Saturday and the Merriweather Post Pavilion outside of Washington on Sunday.

“I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it,” the singer said on an Instagram story on Friday. “I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding.”

Recently, Roan received some heat for speaking about the presidential election and for not openly supporting a candidate. In the past several months, she’s also been criticized for being vocal about her mental health struggles, and recently took to TikTok to talk about how uncomfortable some of her fans have made her for stalking her in public. At the VMAs, she was also filmed yelling at a photographer who was rudely trying to catch her attention. Although some have little sympathy for Chappell Roan’s complaints, considering she’s making a lot of money and seeing huge commercial success, many others see how dehumanizing celebrity culture in the U.S. is.

“All Things Go strongly supports artists prioritizing their well-being and we ask our community to rally around Chappell Roan with love and understanding,” All Things Go said in a statement. “Let’s continue to show the world that music fans support not just the art, but the artists themselves.”

The rest of the concert is expected to continue on as planned. Other headliners who will perform at Forest Hills Stadium include Ethel Cain, Janelle Monae, Reneé Rapp and others. Visit its website for more information.