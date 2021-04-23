Check out all the new delicious cheesecakes launching at Breads Bakery next month

A feast of sweet gastronomy awaits you at Breads Bakery next month, as the New York staple gears up to launch its annual Cheesecake May "holiday."

Photograph: Courtesy Breads Bakery Goat Cheese Mousse

Every year, the Israeli-inspired bakery launches four limited-time cheesecakes throughout the month of May, which is when the Jewish holiday of Shavuot usually occurs. During the festival, Jews traditionally consume dairy products.

Given how absolutely delicious Breads' classic cheesecake is, you can only imagine how extraordinary gluttonous (in a good way!) the monthly sweet treats will be.

Photograph: Courtesy Breads Bakery Poppy Cheesecake

This year, sweet tooths can inundate their palates with a New York-style cheesecake ($39 whole/$7 slice), a cheesecake babka ($14.95 whole) and a cheese Danish ($7.50), basically a cheesecake nestled in a flaky crust and topped with citrus zest, starting April 29 through May 31.

Photograph: Courtesy Breads Bakery New York-style cheesecake

Between May 7-13, patrons can also order a poppy cheesecake ($29 whole/$7 per slice)—boasting layers of cheesecake, poppy and sour cream—and the goat cheese mousse ($8.95), made with light goat cheese mousse, pecan praline and blackberry jam.

Photograph: Courtesy Breads Bakery Cheese Danish

In 2021, the chain has also set up a special partnership with Jake Cohen, the cookbook author behind Jew-ish (and former Time Out New York food editor) to launch an additional limited-edition cake. The Jake Cake ($39 whole/$7 per slice) is a tahini-marbled cheesecake that will knock your socks off.

And this isn't the only piece of exciting news coming from one of New York's most beloved bakeries. A few weeks ago, the destination announced it is now home to a new pop-up called Stretch Pizza ran by Michelin-starred chef Wylie Dufresne. New York-style pizza and cheesecake? Yes, please.

Photograph: Courtesy Breads Bakery Cheese babka

We suggest you start dieting now because there's no way you'll be able to resist digging into every single one of these delicious new cheesecakes (or pizza, for that matter). After all, there won't be much time to try them all.

