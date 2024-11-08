Check out iconic Disney Broadway costumes at this long-spanning new exhibit

An exciting new exhibit celebrates two entertainment behemoths: "Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic" is now on view at the Museum of Broadway in Times Square through January 5, 2025.

Photograph: Courtesy of Dirty Sugar for Disney Theatrical Group

Guests will get to dive into the history of Disney on Broadway, getting up close and personal with some of the most iconic costumes to ever take the stage—including ones donned by actors playing Marry Poppins, Elsa of Frozen fame and Aladdin's Genie.

There are also dozens of artifacts on view from shows like Newsies and the Ziegfeld Follies, plus an interactive photo experience entirely dedicated to Aladdin and The Lion King, which is currently the third longest-running show on Broadway.

Photograph: Courtesy of Dirty Sugar for Disney Theatrical Group

“The Museum of Broadway could not be more excited to bring 30 years of the magic of Disney on Broadway to life through this exhibit,” said Julie Boardman, the executive producer and co-founder of the Museum of Broadway, in an official statement. “We are honored to celebrate this milestone and encapsulate three decades of show-stopping productions of your favorite timeless Disney stories for visitors of all generations to enjoy.”

Guests who purchase a regular ticket to the Museum of Broadway will automatically gain access to this special exhibit. Museum members, on the other hand, are granted free entry.

Photograph: Courtesy of Dirty Sugar for Disney Theatrical Group

While there, make sure to visit the "map room," where you'll get to learn about the history and migration of the city's theater through immersive video projections (did you know that he Financial District used to be the home of many entertainment destinations?).

The "Making of a Broadway Show" special exhibit is also worth your time, taking you behind the scenes of productions while honoring the pros responsible for the plays and musicals that define the industry.

The Disney installation is one of the best ones on view in New York right now, so make sure to stop by before it wraps up early next year!