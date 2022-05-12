Check out photos of the Bryant Park fountain filled with flowers

New Yorkers, May 11, will now and forever be referred to as "Bryant Park Day" in celebration of the green space's 30th anniversary of reopening back in 1992, according to an official NYC proclamation. (As a reminder, the park shut down for a four-year renovation back in 1989).

To commemorate the event, the iconic Bryant Park fountain has been filled with gorgeous flowers as styled by event designer Michael Kowalski. You'll also notice a huge "30" sign right in front of the fountain.

Yesterday, notable characters like Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell and Bryant Park president Dan Biederman held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting that actually kicked off a slew of anniversary-related festivities, including the return of the beloved (and free!) Picnic Performances.

As usual, the park's things-to-do calendar is filled to the brim with exciting opportunities. This month alone, visitors will get to partake in tai chi classes, a spring birding tour, ribbon dancing, juggling sessions, book readings, board game socials and more.

You can check out the entire action-packed schedule right here.

