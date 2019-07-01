Check out photos of this year's epic, celebratory NYC Pride March

The streets of Manhattan were teeming with bright rainbow colored everything—balloons, confetti, flags, feathers, mustaches, etc.—as an estimated 3 million spectators celebrated the NYC Pride March 2019.

RECOMMENDED: Best LGBT things to do in New York this week

This year’s affair was particularly meaningful as it marked the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, the riots that kickstarted the modern gay rights movement as we know it today. Combine this with NYC being chosen as the 2019 host of WorldPride and you have an event where visitors came from all over the world to celebrate 50 years of LGBTQIA+ liberation.

Over 650 contingents and roughly 150,000 people came from all over the world to participate in the festivities. Politicians like Governor Cuomo marched to show their support for the community. Love was all around as couples openly embraced and newlyweds celebrated their freedom to wed. There were high heels a plenty—a bold fashion choice for a march—but not bold enough for those that chose stilts so their looks could be adored from afar. There were even some gentlemen doing their best to make fetch happen.

The event was a phenomenal time for all involved, not to mention that it was one of the largest, if not THE largest, Pride Marches of all-time. Relive it all in the gallery below.

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber