Check out renderings from the new waterfront park opening in Williamsburg this summer

The Williamsburg waterfront is about to get a major upgrade.

More renderings have now been released of Domino Park—which is set to open on the South Williamsburg waterfront this June—that reveal many more exciting features of the highly-anticipated new public space. Designed by James Corner Field Operations, the lead designers of The High Line, the space will contain a waterfront esplanade, six acres of parkland and improved connectivity to the waterfront via the extension of existing city streets.

As the base of the park, a five-block-long Artifact Walk integrates more than 30 large-scale pieces of salvaged factory machinery from the historic 11-acre industrial site, including 21 columns from the former Raw Sugar Warehouse (a portion of which is elevated, similar to The High Line). A 1,200-foot-long waterfront esplanade provides panoramic views of the East River and the Manhattan skyline and a 80 to 100 person picnic area will be served by a food kiosk and overlook a refinery-themed children’s play area.

Farther down the waterfront, the south side of the park will contain features meant for more active use including a 1,750-square-foot dog run, two bocce courts, a 6,300-square-foot flexible playing field and a sand volleyball court. Time to start working on that serve!

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a park without trees. The plan for the space contains a mix of nearly 175 trees, picked in part for their ability to provide coastal resistance against future flooding. Check out the new images below.

