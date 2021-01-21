New YorkChange city
Biden inauguration signs
Photograph: Instagram/gizguz

Check out some of the best Inauguration-themed street art around NYC

Art speaks louder than words.

By
Anna Ben Yehuda
As is almost always the case when big events shift the order of life as we know it, New Yorkers took to the streets to celebrate the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and his Vice President Kamala Harris just yesterday.

Graffitis, street signs and other attempts at art popped up all over town to denote the big event and express the citizenry's general excitement about what the future holds.

Some folks even temporarily changed the makeup of the city: artist Adrian Wilson redesigned the 46th Street subway station at Broadway in Astoria to read "46th Joe" and, below that, "45th out." He also used a sharpie to change the "Thompson Street" sign to read "Trump Gone St."

Clearly, enthusiasm abounds. Below, find some of the most awesome Inauguration-themed signs that we spotted all around New York.

