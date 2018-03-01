Check out the headliners for NYC Pride this year

As the first rays of sunshine have peaked through this week, many a former twink like myself has thought deeply about the summer to come. How will we follow the crop top wave of 2017? Will rompers be a thing this year? Should I go platinum again? Do I have enough neurotransmitters left for a trip to Fire Island?

One thing is for certain about this summer: NYC Pride is going to be smashing. The celebration—with the rad theme “Defiantly Different”—starts June 15, with the main Pride march on Sunday, June 24.

Pride organizers are continuing with last year's successful Pride Island outdoor music concert, which brings favorites of the queer community to get down with their tribe. And this year's lineup is truly full of some rainbow bonbons: Kylie Minogue, Tove Lo, Big Freedia, Lizzo and Sasha Velour. This thoughtfully-curated lineup will attract all sorts of fans for a diverse two-day festival at Hudson River Park's Pier 97. Most of the acts hit the pier on Saturday, June 23, leaving Kylie and a host of DJs to dominate Sunday the 24th's show.

Tickets went on sale Thursday and are already selling out very fast, though you can still snag some in the reasonably-priced $60–$130 range, along with deluxe combo options.

Follow @NYCpride on Twitter for more updates.