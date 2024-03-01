Check out these adorable new sculptures near Columbus Circle

If you’re feeling down and happen to find yourself near Columbus Circle, run, don’t walk, to check out one of the most adorable sculptures on display anywhere in the city right now.

Located at The Shops on Columbus Circle, you’ll find two giant sculptures of cartoon characters created by Lil’ Heroes, an animation brand that was created in partnership with Exile Content Studio.

RECOMMENDED: The best outdoor art in NYC this winter

One of the two sculptures, “The Dreamer” is an impressive 11.5 feet tall and stands just outside of The Shops, so it’s pretty hard to miss. The sculpture depicts a child looking up toward the sky, which is an ode to the power of imagination and hope. Next to him is an adorable yellow pup, which symbolizes the importance of companionship through life’s journeys.

Photograph: By The Shops at Columbus Circle

To see the second sculpture, you’ll have to go inside the building and to the second floor that overlooks the Great Room of The Shops. At 5 feet tall, this is a more digestible but equally adorable version of “The Dreamer” downstairs, with its own adorable canine companion.

The sculptures are the work of Madrid-born visual artist Edgar Plans who is best known for his colorful, childlike characters with big eyes and mouse ears that he calls the “Animal Heroes.”

Lil’ Heroes had an unconventional start as an entertainment franchise: They began as an NFT collection in January 2022, when NFTs were all the hype, and they quickly developed a loyal fanbase. An animated series based on the brand is currently being worked on, and features NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

If you want to enjoy these sculptures, plan to check them out in the coming weeks. They’ll only be on display until March 31.

The sculptures join the wide array of public art in New York City right now, from a cool domino installation at Fosun Plaza to colorful sculptures in Madison Square Park.