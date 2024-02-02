Play around with these fluorescent domino pieces in the Financial District

New York’s outdoor art scene just got even more fun: “Domino Effect,” a new public installation on view through March 6 at Fosun Plaza in front of 28 Liberty Street, invites viewers to interact with the giant game pieces on display.

The lively, colorful exhibition consists of 120 dominos of different shades spread across 12 tables. When touched, the structures play different sounds, with each set featuring a specific instrument profile (think percussion, flute, vocals and more).

Photograph: Jason DeCrow

Basically, folks will be able to create their own orchestra of sounds and colors when playing around with the pieces. Think of it as a true immersive art experience.

"Domino Effect" is the work of Montreal-based design studio Ingrid Ingrid and is presented in New York in partnership with Quartier des Spectacles International, the Canadian city's "entertainment district." The exhibition was previously on display in Montreal.

Photograph: Jason DeCrow

"Until early March, enjoy toppling dominoes in cascades of light and sound with friends and family," said Guillaume Aniorté, the executive director of Quartier des Spectacles International, in an official statement. "Until early March, enjoy toppling dominoes in cascades of light and sound with friends and family. We hope this experience will bring joy and beautiful moments of collaboration to everyone visiting Lower Manhattan in the coming weeks."

Clearly one of the best things to do with kids in NYC, "Domino Effect" joins a hefty roster of public art pieces that add character to the city's cultural life, including "To Let the Sky Know/Dejar que el cielo sepa" by Argentinian artist Ana María Hernando, a series of giant waterfall and cloud-like sculptures in Madison Square Park, and "Thank You Darling" at The High Line, a pastel-hued floral mural with a feminist message by Dutch artist Lily van der Stokker.