Check out these all-star chefs coming to the U.S. Open

Foodies gather ‘round, the U.S. Open’s signature food event is back on August 22 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center—and there is a star-studded cast of renowned chefs waiting at your beck and call.

RECOMMENDED: The U.S. Open in New York 2024 guide.

This scrumptious event will take place during Fan Week, which occurs just before the main draw of the U.S. Open, offering a range of events and activities that you can learn more about here.

But this favored function, Flavors of the Open presented by Dobel Tequila, will happen on Thursday, August 22. Tennis pros and fans can sample premium dishes, meet chefs, watch food demonstrations, listen to live music, as well as watch witness pro tennis in action and maybe even have a go at the sport themselves.

Some of the Chefs at Flavors of the Open include Alex Guarnaschelli (Fare), David Burke (Mojito by David Burke), Josh Capon (Fly Fish) and Pat LaFrieda (Pat LaFrieda Meat Co.). The dynamic trio Ed Brown, Masaharu Morimoto and Kwame Onwuachi will also return this year to produce their local and seasonal seafood creations. The restaurateur Simon Kim will be making his much-anticipated U.S. Open debut with COQADAQ, offering a range of signature dishes from this Korean-inspired Better Fried Chicken restaurant.

Tickets can be purchased here for $184 and a portion of ticket profits will go towards the USTA Foundation, which offers tennis and academic programs to youths in under-resourced communities nationwide. This event is housed in the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

So prepare your stomachs and get ready to indulge in a smorgasbord of food and drink that mirrors NYC’s diverse culinary scene. Happy eating!