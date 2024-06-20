Watch some of the best players in the world play tennis at the U.S. Open for free

Although folks from around the world know all about the U.S. Open, not many are aware of the fact that the event's fan week, which usually takes place a few days before the tournament's official kickoff, actually offers a wider (and cheaper!) roster of things to do related to the competition.

This year, US Open Fan Week runs from August 19 through 25, offering everyone free grounds admission ahead of the August 26 main draw.

You can browse through the full list of events right here. Below, we call out some of the week's most exciting activations:

U.S. Open Qualifying Tournament

If you've seen Challengers, you know that a grand slam's qualifying tournament might be even more exciting than later games in the competition. Add to it the fact that the initial matches are completely free to watch, and you've got yourself one of the best things to do in NYC this summer.

A Special Mixed Doubles Contest

The US Open Mixed Madness is a new addition to Fan Week, featuring games between outstanding duos like Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton, Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa. The tournament is scheduled for August 20 at 7pm and tickets for it are available here.

A Massive Music Party

Taking place on Friday night, August 23, at between 7pm and 10pm, the festival-like U.S. Open Block Party happening will feature music from a number of well-known DJs alongside exciting player appearances. No passes are needed to access this free event!

A Family-Friendly Day Out

One the most beloved parts of Fan Week, Arthur Ashe Kids' Day will take place on Saturday, August 24, starting at 9:30am. Expect family-friendly activities, entertainment options and more all throughout the grounds, which you'll get into gratis.

A Culinary Extravaganza

You'll need tickets for this one (which you can find right here), but they'll be totally worth the price tag. Flavors of the Open is happening on August 22 starting at 6:30pm, when attendees will get to try a diverse array of signature foods and drinks created by chefs like Alex Guarnaschelli, Kwame Onwuachi, Pat LaFrieda and more. The chefs might make appearances as well!

A Unique Exhibition

Stars of the Open is a tennis exhibition focusing on some of the most renowned players in the history of the sport, including John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, the Williams sisters, Andy Roddick, Novak Djokovic and Frances Tiafoe. Tickets for the event, which takes place on August 21 at 7pm, are available here starting $35.