Check out these eight things to see at MoMA's “New Photography” exhibit

Since 1985, MoMA’s “New Photography” survey series has introduced the latest photographic talents who have exhibited their work at galleries and museums in NYC and around the world. Each year, the show explores a different theme and for 2018, MoMA wonders “how photography can capture what it means to be human” in a show titled “Being.” This year’s edition features an international line-up of 16 artists, and in case your wondering what's in store, check out our list of eight things to see at MoMA’s “New Photography” exhibit.

Photograph: Courtesy the artist and Lawrie Shabibi, Dubai, © 2018 Yazan Khalili

Yazan Khalili

A Palestinian artist, Khalili explores the abuse of human rights by governments, colonialist institutions and even nominally humanitarian organizations.

Photograph: The Museum of Modern Art, New York, © 2018 Sam Contis

Sam Contis

The relationship of the body to the landscape is the thread that ties together the work of this California artist, whose photos include images that re-envision the American West.

Photograph: The Museum of Modern Art, New York, © 2018 Paul Mpagi Sepuya

Paul Mpagi Sepuya

The tradition of studio photography is given a Queer Aesthetics refresh in Sepuya’s male nude studies and portraits.

Photograph: Courtesy the artist and Catharine Clark Gallery, San Francisco and Ryan Lee Gallery, New York, © 2018 Stephanie Syjuco

Stephanie Syjuco

This San Francisco artist’s photos deconstruct the global capitalist ecology of labor, consumerism and waste.

Photograph: Kurt Heumiller, © 2018 Carmen Winant

Photograph: © 2018 Carmen Winant

Carmen Winant

Often presented as sculptural installations, Winant’s photos take a combative feminist read on such topics as women giving birth.

Photograph: The Museum of Modern Art, New York, © 2018 B. Ingrid Olson

Ingrid Olson

This Chicago artist’s photomontages cut up figurative imagery in ways that sometimes seems unsettling.

Photograph: The Museum of Modern Art, New York, © 2018 Sofia Borges

Sofia Borges

Museums, and the manner in which they display their collections, is the focus of this Brazilian artist, whose photos make institutionally held objects seem lost or unmoored from reality.

Photograph: Courtesy the artist and David Krut Projects, © 2018 Aïda Muluneh

Aïda Muluneh

Born in Ethiopia in 1974, Muluneh left at a young age, only to return in 2007 after a peripatetic life that took her to Yemen, the UK, Cyprus, Canada and the United States. Her boldly colored, surrealist images of elaborately costumed, body-painted models dramatically dissect issues of identity.

“Being: New Photography 2018” is on view at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) Mar 18–Aug 19 (moma.org).