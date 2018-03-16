Check out these eight things to see at MoMA's “New Photography” exhibit

Since 1985, MoMA’s “New Photography” survey series has introduced the latest photographic talents who have exhibited their work at galleries and museums in NYC and around the world. Each year, the show explores a different theme and for 2018, MoMA wonders “how photography can capture what it means to be human” in a show titled “Being.” This year’s edition features an international line-up of 16 artists, and in case your wondering what's in store, check out our list of eight things to see at MoMA’s “New Photography” exhibit.
Yazan Khalili
A Palestinian artist, Khalili explores the abuse of human rights by governments, colonialist institutions and even nominally humanitarian organizations.
Sam Contis
The relationship of the body to the landscape is the thread that ties together the work of this California artist, whose photos include images that re-envision the American West.
Paul Mpagi Sepuya
The tradition of studio photography is given a Queer Aesthetics refresh in Sepuya’s male nude studies and portraits.
Stephanie Syjuco
This San Francisco artist’s photos deconstruct the global capitalist ecology of labor, consumerism and waste.
Carmen Winant
Often presented as sculptural installations, Winant’s photos take a combative feminist read on such topics as women giving birth.
Ingrid Olson
This Chicago artist’s photomontages cut up figurative imagery in ways that sometimes seems unsettling.
Sofia Borges
Museums, and the manner in which they display their collections, is the focus of this Brazilian artist, whose photos make institutionally held objects seem lost or unmoored from reality.
Aïda Muluneh
Born in Ethiopia in 1974, Muluneh left at a young age, only to return in 2007 after a peripatetic life that took her to Yemen, the UK, Cyprus, Canada and the United States. Her boldly colored, surrealist images of elaborately costumed, body-painted models dramatically dissect issues of identity.
“Being: New Photography 2018” is on view at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) Mar 18–Aug 19 (moma.org).
