Check out these eight things to see at MoMA's “New Photography” exhibit

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Howard Halle Posted: Friday March 16 2018, 7:07pm

Photograph: © 2018 Aïda Muluneh

Since 1985, MoMA’s “New Photography” survey series has introduced the latest photographic talents who have exhibited their work at galleries and museums in NYC and around the world. Each year, the show explores a different theme and for 2018, MoMA wonders “how photography can capture what it means to be human” in a show titled “Being.” This year’s edition features an international line-up of 16 artists, and in case your wondering what's in store, check out our list of eight things to see at MoMA’s “New Photography” exhibit.

 

Yazan Khalili, Hiding our faces like a dancing wind, 2016
Photograph: Courtesy the artist and Lawrie Shabibi, Dubai, © 2018 Yazan Khalili

 

 

 

 

Yazan Khalili
A Palestinian artist, Khalili explores the abuse of human rights by governments, colonialist institutions and even nominally humanitarian organizations.

 

Sam Contis, Denim Dress, 2014
Photograph: The Museum of Modern Art, New York, © 2018 Sam Contis

 

 

 

 

Sam Contis
The relationship of the body to the landscape is the thread that ties together the work of this California artist, whose photos include images that re-envision the American West.

 

Paul Mpagi Sepuya, Mirror Study (4R2A0857), 2016
Photograph: The Museum of Modern Art, New York, © 2018 Paul Mpagi Sepuya

 

 

 

 

Paul Mpagi Sepuya
The tradition of studio photography is given a Queer Aesthetics refresh in Sepuya’s male nude studies and portraits.

 

Stephanie Syjuco, Cargo Cults: Head Bundle, 2013-16
Photograph: Courtesy the artist and Catharine Clark Gallery, San Francisco and Ryan Lee Gallery, New York, © 2018 Stephanie Syjuco

 

 

 

 

Stephanie Syjuco
This San Francisco artist’s photos deconstruct the global capitalist ecology of labor, consumerism and waste.

 

Carmen Winant, My Birth, 2018, installation view
Photograph: Kurt Heumiller, © 2018 Carmen Winant

 

 

 

 

 

Carmen Winant, My Birth, 2018, detail
Photograph: © 2018 Carmen Winant

 

 

 

 

Carmen Winant
Often presented as sculptural installations, Winant’s photos take a combative feminist read on such topics as women giving birth.

 

B. Ingrid Olson, Felt Angle, box for standing, 2017
Photograph: The Museum of Modern Art, New York, © 2018 B. Ingrid Olson

 

 

 

 

Ingrid Olson
This Chicago artist’s photomontages cut up figurative imagery in ways that sometimes seems unsettling.

 

Sofia Borges, Yellow Chalk, 2017
Photograph: The Museum of Modern Art, New York, © 2018 Sofia Borges

 

 

 

 

Sofia Borges
Museums, and the manner in which they display their collections, is the focus of this Brazilian artist, whose photos make institutionally held objects seem lost or unmoored from reality.

 

Aïda Muluneh, All in One, 2016
Photograph: Courtesy the artist and David Krut Projects, © 2018 Aïda Muluneh

 

 

 

 

Aïda Muluneh
Born in Ethiopia in 1974, Muluneh left at a young age, only to return in 2007 after a peripatetic life that took her to Yemen, the UK, Cyprus, Canada and the United States. Her boldly colored, surrealist images of elaborately costumed, body-painted models dramatically dissect issues of identity.

“Being: New Photography 2018” is on view at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) Mar 18–Aug 19 (moma.org).

Staff writer
By Howard Halle

Howard is the editor-at-large and chief art critic for Time Out New York. Follow him on Twitter at @HowardHalle.

