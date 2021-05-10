Check out these new photos of the renovated Brooklyn Public Library

We're already super-excited about the reopening of NYC libraries today, but now we've got even further reason to rejoice as the central branch of the Brooklyn Public Library at Grand Army Plaza has just debuted an entirely new look.

In total, book worms can expect to walk through four new public spaces designed by architect Toshiko Mori. These include the Major Owens Welcome Center, a New and Noteworthy Section, a Civic Commons Center and a Business and Career Center.

"This is the first of four planned phases of renovation," the library's CEO Linda Johnson revealed during a ribbon-cutting ceremony late last week. "It’s been designed as our city recovers and continues to reckon with racism and stark economic inequities and equality, there could not be a better time to welcome Brooklyn back to its library."

The Major Owens Welcome Center in particular is drawing much attention. The space is in fact dedicated to the late Major Owens, dubbed the "Librarian of Congress" given his decade-long work at the Brooklyn Public Library prior to his sting as a congressman. Visitors will get to browse through photos from his life and more while on location.

As frequent library goers may remember, an IDNYC office and a security booth were located right at the entrance of the "old" library. Those services will still be available, alongside ones provided by the passport office that was also found at the location, albeit at the Civic Commons section of the destination, which now boasts its own entrance at Flatbush Avenue.

The building's overall infrastructure has also been updated: you can expect upgraded restrooms, elevators and a new wooden panels at the entrance of the space.

Check out some photos of the beautifully updated library below:

