These NYC libraries are officially reopening for in-person browsing next month

More reopening news coming your way. Just hours after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that NYC plans to "fully reopen" on July 1, all three New York City public library systems made public their decision to reopen some of their branches for in-person browsing beginning May 10. Needless to say, some restrictions will be in place.

Overall, capacity will be limited and visitors will have to don face coverings at all destinations. More specifically, the New York Public Library system will allow guests in for 30-minute visits and limit each computer session to 45 minutes. According to the library's official website, there will still be "no general space use, seating or restrooms available."

One more thing: according to Gothamist, "all returned materials [will be] quarantined for 24 hours."

In total, expect 8 Manhattan branches to reopen (unfortunately, not the iconic one on 42nd Street just yet), alongside 12 in the Bronx and 6 on Staten Island.

In Brooklyn, 13 of 66 branches will re-open for one-hour visits. Here, you'll be able to actually use the bathrooms.

Finally, in Queens, book lovers will be able to return to 14 selected locations for walk-in computer sessions and 30-minute visits. Restrooms will be accessible here as well.

If you're still feeling queasy about a return to indoor facilities, we'd like to remind you that over 20 outdoor reading rooms have popped up in Brooklyn this month. A great alternative to traditional library browsing, if you ask us.

Below, check out a list of the 53 libraries re-opening for in-person browsing starting May 10:

New York Public Library (Manhattan)

53rd Street

125th Street

Belafonte-115th Street

Countee Cullen

Epiphany

Morningside Heights

Seward Park

Washington Heights

New York Public Library (Bronx)

Allerton

Baychester

Belmont

Edenwald

Francis Martin

High Bridge

Jerome Park

Kingsbridge

Parkchester

Van Cortlandt

West Farms

Woodstock

New York Public Library (Staten Island)

Huguenot Park

New Dorp

Richmondtown

St. George Library Center

Stapleton

Todt Hill-Westerleigh

Brooklyn Public Library

Brownsville

Canarsie

Central

Clinton Hill

Coney Island

Crown Heights

Flatbush

Ft. Hamilton

Greenpoint

Kings Highway

Midwood

Mill Basin

Red Hook

Queens Public Library

Arverne

Astoria

Auburndale

Bellerose

Cambria Heights

East Elmhurst

Elmhurst

Hillcrest

Long Island City

Peninsula

Queensboro Hill

Richmond Hill

Ridgewood

Rochdale Village

