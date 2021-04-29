These NYC libraries are officially reopening for in-person browsing next month

[title]
More reopening news coming your way. Just hours after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that NYC plans to "fully reopen" on July 1, all three New York City public library systems made public their decision to reopen some of their branches for in-person browsing beginning May 10. Needless to say, some restrictions will be in place.
Overall, capacity will be limited and visitors will have to don face coverings at all destinations. More specifically, the New York Public Library system will allow guests in for 30-minute visits and limit each computer session to 45 minutes. According to the library's official website, there will still be "no general space use, seating or restrooms available."
One more thing: according to Gothamist, "all returned materials [will be] quarantined for 24 hours."
In total, expect 8 Manhattan branches to reopen (unfortunately, not the iconic one on 42nd Street just yet), alongside 12 in the Bronx and 6 on Staten Island.
In Brooklyn, 13 of 66 branches will re-open for one-hour visits. Here, you'll be able to actually use the bathrooms.
Finally, in Queens, book lovers will be able to return to 14 selected locations for walk-in computer sessions and 30-minute visits. Restrooms will be accessible here as well.
If you're still feeling queasy about a return to indoor facilities, we'd like to remind you that over 20 outdoor reading rooms have popped up in Brooklyn this month. A great alternative to traditional library browsing, if you ask us.
Below, check out a list of the 53 libraries re-opening for in-person browsing starting May 10:
New York Public Library (Manhattan)
53rd Street
125th Street
Belafonte-115th Street
Countee Cullen
Epiphany
Morningside Heights
Seward Park
Washington Heights
New York Public Library (Bronx)
Allerton
Baychester
Belmont
Edenwald
Francis Martin
High Bridge
Jerome Park
Kingsbridge
Parkchester
Van Cortlandt
West Farms
Woodstock
New York Public Library (Staten Island)
Huguenot Park
New Dorp
Richmondtown
St. George Library Center
Stapleton
Todt Hill-Westerleigh
Brooklyn Public Library
Brownsville
Canarsie
Central
Clinton Hill
Coney Island
Crown Heights
Flatbush
Ft. Hamilton
Greenpoint
Kings Highway
Midwood
Mill Basin
Red Hook
Queens Public Library
Arverne
Astoria
Auburndale
Bellerose
Cambria Heights
East Elmhurst
Elmhurst
Hillcrest
Long Island City
Peninsula
Queensboro Hill
Richmond Hill
Ridgewood
Rochdale Village
