Check out these new renderings for the tallest residential tower ever in FiDi

For the past decade, super-tall buildings (defined as being more than 984 feet high) have been all the rage. Most of these buildings are residential, with the largest concentration of them along 57th Street’s Billionaires’ Row (but Brooklyn is hardly immune). Generally, plans for these towers have been content to attract attention to themselves (and to the rich who live in them) and little more: Designs have ranged from flamboyantly insane to forgettably meh. But one new building planned for a site at 45 Broad Street is—dare we say—elegant in the tradition of classic New York skyscrapers.

Photograph: Courtesy CertaRubby

The handiwork of architectural firm CertaRuddy, 45 Broad Street will soar to 1,115 feet and will have 407,477 square feet of residential area spread over 206 condos. There will also be 62,006 square feet allotted for commercial use, plus another 93,894 square feet for a school. Impressive as these statistics are, what’s really cool about the building is its bronze-clad facade and Art Deco–inspired flair. The structure as currently planned with have two open air floors for the building's mechanicals that will also double as observation decks.

Photograph: Courtesy CertaRubby

Real estate development in NYC being what it is, it’s probable that 45 Broad will be value engineered to generate as much profit as possible. But who knows? We’ll certainly find out when the building is expected to be finished in the spring of 2021.

