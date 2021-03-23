Check out this semi-secret new food stall in Flushing serving traditional Chinese treats

Tucked inside Downtown Flushing's Chinatown neighborhood just a couple of blocks away from the 7 train's Main Street stop is Followsoshi, a new food stall marking the entry to a tiny food mall of sorts.

The takeout-only destination specializes in jian bing, a traditional crepe-like Chinese street food that is usually devoured for breakfast. Served after being folded a few times, the dish mainly features eggs and a batter of grain and wheat flour—plus a slew of toppings.

There are eight different versions of jian bing on Followsoshi's menu, each one running between $5.50 and $13. Options include a vegetarian order filled with shredded potato and seaweed salad, a Caribbean-style seafood one with squid and crab stick, and yet another one with spiced beef, among others.

But there's more: from roasted cold noodles (which are actually fried) to a whole slew of baos (yeast-leavened filled buns), "rolling donkey" rice rolls with sweet bean flour, braised pork and more.

To wash all that flavor down, indulge in one of the three $4 soy beverage on offer: multigrain, walnut sesame and jujube, which is a red Chinese buckthorn that is packed with flavor.

Of course, there are a whole lot of Chinese restaurants around New York that will catapult your taste buds smack-dab in the middle of the Asian country, but there's something about indulging in an ethnic meal in Flushing that caters to all the senses. Be it the smell of the myriad of Chinese food stands around or the variety of local dialects spoken in the area, a mere walk around the neighborhood will transport you far, far away from the New York you're used to. Needless to say, we're always in for that sort of gastronomical experience.

