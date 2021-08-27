New York has a long lineage of Chinese restaurants showcasing the culinary traditions of nearly every province in China, as well as the fusion fare created by immigrants in the United States. Whether you're looking to sample fiery Szechuan fare at tiny Chinatown restaurants, experience a classic weekend dim sum brunch at a New York icon, or grab top-notch takeout and delivery to enjoy at home, the city has got you covered. These are the best Chinese restaurants NYC has to offer.

