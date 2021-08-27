New York's first dim sum house opened in 1920 at a crook in Doyers Street known at the time as "the bloody angle." That Chinatown passage bore witness to the grisly havoc of the Tong gang wars—shootings and hatchet murders—but the bakery and tea shop had a sweeter reputation: Its almond cookies and moon cakes were legendary. In 2010, the 90-year-old stalwart went through a remodel. The most important tweaks, though, were behind the scenes. Now, each plate is cooked to order at the charming old-school institution, unlike some of the busy banquet halls that dominate Chinatown's dim sum scene.
New York has a long lineage of Chinese restaurants showcasing the culinary traditions of nearly every province in China, as well as the fusion fare created by immigrants in the United States. Whether you're looking to sample fiery Szechuan fare at tiny Chinatown restaurants, experience a classic weekend dim sum brunch at a New York icon, or grab top-notch takeout and delivery to enjoy at home, the city has got you covered. These are the best Chinese restaurants NYC has to offer.
RECOMMENDED: See all of the best restaurants in NYC